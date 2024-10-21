Invincible‘s striking visuals hail from a hefty reliance upon crisp, hand-drawn 2D animation brought to life through voice work from The Walking Dead cast members, including Steven Yeun and Ross Marquand . Additionally, the current wait between seasons will be much shorter than the one that came before, so let’s not squander any time and, instead, talk out what to expect next.

Amazon is somehow doing supervillains and obligatory heroes better than anybody else right now with not only The Boys and Gen V but also a humble little show called Invincible, which hails from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and slides right into this streaming service’s penchant for pulling off adult-oriented subject matter with its superpower beings.

Release Date

Feb. 6, 2025 is official. The Invincible social media accounts were thrilled to announce the much shorter wait between seasons this time: “Felt good to update this!!!” The news was accompanied with an image of Mark Grayson/Invincible emblazoned with an “I will be there no matter what.” Also, the show will not take a mid-season hiatus this time after Robert Kirkman previously acknowledged that the split-season approach is “not the best” method for viewers.

This teaser hits well with Mark and Cecil verbally sparring over Mark staring at his phone instead of defeating Viltrumites. Tick tock, Mark.

Plot

While easing into plot talk at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Kirkman suggested that a detailed road map already exists after Amazon revealed that not only a third season will be coming but a fourth one as well. To that end, he promised that the third season might feel like a series finale due to bringing (so many) aspects of the show to a climax, but viewers should not fear. Via Games Radar, Kirkman explained his reasoning:

“The stakes of the season are really high and the content of the season is really dense. So we’ve set up a lot of stories in season 1 and season 2 that are kind of coming to a head in season three. And so in a lot of ways, every episode does kind of feel like a finale. There’s something big about every episode, there’s a massive conclusion in every episode, there’s some kind of huge evolution of a character or story turn that happens in every episode. I’m really excited to finally get to see season 3 because it’s gonna be crazy.”

Not only will this be a jam-packed season, but Variety revealed that Kirkman added, “Season 4 dwarfs Season 3 in a lot of really crazy ways. It’s an escalating show where each season is going to be bigger, crazier, more intense, and that stuff really kicks off with Season 3.”

Hopefully, that means that Mark will end up in a better headspace after processing his father’s misdeeds in playing a long game to help the Viltrum Empire take over Earth while also building himself another family on another planet. There will, however, be more Bad Dad on the scene with Kirkman adding that slightly more Omni-Man will be seen on screen, but this will remain “the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it’s not the Omni-Man show.”

This season will, however, make room for Cecil Stedman’s backstory, and meanwhile, Oliver/Kid Omni-Man, son of Nolan and Andressa, will be growing like a Thraxan weed because I guess Mark needs more to worry about. Sigh.