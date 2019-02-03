Steven Yeun Is Reuniting With ‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman

AMC

After seven seasons on The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun’s character, Glenn Rhee, was killed off the series in the same fashion as his comic-book counterpart. It was a death that Yeun both thought went too far and a death that he was very excited about.

It’s been two-and-a-half years since Glenn’s death on The Walking Dead, and now Steven Yeun is getting back in business with its creator, Robert Kirkman. Yeun will provide voice for the lead character in the animated Invincible, the first series to come out of Kirkman’s production deal with Amazon. It’s based on Kirkman’s comic of the same name, which ran for 144 episodes, beginning in 2003, the same year that Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comic began printing issues.

Yeun will play Mark Grayson, “a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.”

Yeun will join an all-star roster of talent that will also include the voices of Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, and Mae Whitman, among others. What’s also interesting is that while Seth Rogen is doing voice-work for the Amazon animated series, he is also writing and directing a feature film based on the same Kirkman property along with his partner Evan Goldberg.

The comic’s run of 144 issues should provide plenty of material for both the animated series and the feature film. The source material is both violent and funny, and it takes destructive aim at a number of superhero tropes. The comic has a sizable following that also happens to include two high-profile devotees: Carl and Enid from The Walking Dead.

