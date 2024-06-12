Is A ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Season 2 Coming Closer To Happening?

Mare Of Easttown rolled out as a slow burn of a crime drama with fascinatingly grumpy characters that led to ratings success for HBO and the most heavily-streamed finale ever for then-HBO Max. Who doesn’t love a canned-cheese guzzling dogged detective who is too busy to care about her hair?

The show was intended to be a limited series, but as viewers know, that isn’t a term that’s set in stone (see the similarly-toned Big Little Lies), and now, there’s an update, three years after Winslet’s The Regime didn’t make waves, so some Mare Sheehan magic would be welcome. According to Variety, here’s where that issue stands:

Speaking to Variety for our new cover story on Kate Winslet, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said that after the 2021 Emmys, “we did run to have discussions about a Season 2. But it did feel too soon.” Now, though, “while there’s nothing in the works, we are having early discussions about whether it might be time to start thinking of building something. We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up — not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed. Who is she now?”

Previously, Kate Winslet didn’t sound too eager to dive back into the show’s dark material, which she called “frighteningly hard” to endure while filming. Still, the Titanic, Avatar 2, and Jude star made sure to declare how fond she was of the Mare character while speaking with Happy Sad Confused podcast, but the murderous subject matter did make Winslet “realize, ‘Oh my god, if I go to work now, it really hurts,’ and I have to look after myself. I have a family. I can’t just do that.”

Yet maybe it would be easier for Winslet to slip Mare’s boots on again than holding her breath for an ungodly amount of time for James Cameron. Fingers crossed that Winslet comes around and decides to let her hair be messy on TV again.

(Via Variety)