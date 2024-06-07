Good news for fans of Nicole Kidman’s wigs and Young Sheldon: Big Little Lies season three is definitely a go.

Kidman has been steadily leaking information and talking it up for months, much to the dismay of Reese Witherspoon. But now it seems like it’s really coming together.

Witherspoon and Kidman reunited for a Vanity Fair interview, where Witherspoon said “This one has already said too much,” referring to Kidman spilling the beans about the future of the hit HBO drama. Kidman responded, “I got excited! We need to shut up. There’s a whole thing about how you should never talk about something until you’ve done it because if you talk about doing it then it’s the dopamine hit of doing it and you feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study,” she explained.

Despite the scientific study, Kidman did not shut up. In fact, she revealed that Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty is hard at work on the story. “We’re moving fast and furious. Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We’re in good shape,” Kidman revealed.

While the show, based on the book of the same name, was initially supposed to be a limited series in 2017, a second season was released in 2019, with the entire main cast returning for more drama. Plus Meryl Streep!

We can thank Kidman’s daughter for the uptick in interest. Earlier this year, she said that her daughter wasn’t satisfied with Celeste’s ending. “My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” Kidman told Elle in March. “She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’” Maybe we will finally see the infamous ice cream throwing scene that was taken from us.

Check out the interview below: