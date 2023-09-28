Patrick Schwarzenegger (HBO’s The Staircase) will soon be seen in The Boys‘ roguish and dong-filled spinoff, Gen V. He portrays popular Godolkin U student Golden Boy, who possesses fire powers and has the obligatory super-strength of a Supe. He was arguably born for the role, given that his dad, Arnold (obviously), has always been known for flexing his muscles all over the globe. Patrick was previously on the Homelander shortlist, too, before Antony Starr became the Baddest Supe of all.

As it turns out, Arnold can transform into a Bad Supe, too. He confessed as much to PEOPLE in the context of his new book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life. “Useful” also sounds like it isn’t always fun and games, at least as far as being Arnolds kid goes. He threw Katherine’s shoes into the fire as a lesson for leaving them too close to the flames. And when Patrick was 9 years old and didn’t make his bed as directed, his dad literally threw the mattress out of an upper-story window:

“I opened up the door to the balcony, picked up the mattress and threw it down with the bedsheets, the pillows, everything. I said, don’t ever make someone come in and clean your room, clean your shower or make your bed,” he shares. “I said, ‘Because I taught you how to make the bed.'”

Patrick also received grief when he tried to take long showers, and you just know that Arnold might have said, “I’ll be back” after throwing down the rules. C’mon, Dad!

Well, Patrick got some payback in later in life when showing a horrified Arnold set photos from Gen V. The Conan the Barbarian and Terminator star was freaked out by what he saw, and it’s no wonder. Gen V fits right in with The Boys, as people will see when the show debuts on Sept. 29.

