9-1-1: Lone Star is just a few months away from launching its fifth and possibly final season . Rumors about the show coming to an end after the upcoming season have been brewing for some time, but a recent report from Deadline seemed to confirm that the end is near. Whatever the case may be, fans will still have a bunch of new episodes to look forward to in the future, but there may be one big change in the show’s cast as viewers may not see Grace Ryder in season five .

Is Grace Ryder Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star In Season 5?

Deadline reported that Sierra McClain — who plays dispatcher Grace Ryder (who is also Judd Ryder’s wife) — quietly left the series after some cast renegotiation drama. Reps for actors on the show including McClain reached out about securing raises via renegotiations prior to season 4, but they were told to wait until after season 4, Deadline says. The actors compiled and returned after the season, but the studios would not renegotiate contracts. The writers and actors strikes put all contract talks across the industry on hold. Finally, once the strikes were resolved, representatives for the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast were told that there would be no renegotiations, though actors were offered some extra compensation that Deadline describes as bonuses.

Some back-and-forth ensued, but ultimately, McClain and the studio parted ways.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 5 is set to premiere in fall 2024. Season 1-4 are currently streaming on Hulu.