The wait for more 9-1-1: Lone Star looked to be longer than desired for fans following the Hollywood strikes. The Fox spin off series is currently filming its fifth season with a speculative air date sometime this fall. Yet that season might turn out to be the last one they wrote, if a now-deleted social media post is to be believed.

Actually, Deadline claims to have confirmed that Sierra McClain (who portrays Grace Ryder) has “quietly” left the series amid already existing speculation that the Rob Lowe-starring spin off would soon end. Additionally, Deadline relays that Robin Lively (who portrays Marlene Harris) referred to the series as filming its “final season” before Lively deleted the post:

Production is currently underway on the 12-episode fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star amid rampant speculation that this is the show’s final chapter and without one of the series regulars, Sierra McClain, who quietly left following some cast renegotiation drama, Deadline has learned. “So excited to be a part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!,” Robyn Lively, who has recurred on the show as Marlene Harrism the mother of Judd’s (Jim Parrack) son, wrote on social media earlier this week before deleting the post.

In other words, there’s no definitive answer, but it’s not looking good for those who would like the show to continue. Now if the show really is cancelled, that would follow a near-miss for Law & Order: Organized Crime fans and the blow recently felt by NCIS: Hawai’i viewers after the show suddenly ended with a cliffhanger. That last situation was an unusually disappointing development.

Whatever the case, it would like the 9-1-1 spin off wouldn’t end without warning, which is at least semi-positive news. Unresolved cliffhangers are brutal, man.

