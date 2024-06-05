It’s been well over a year since season four of 9-1-1: Lone Star came to a close. At the time, viewers didn’t expect to go this long without new episodes in the series but the 2023 Writers Guild of America and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes caused these delays. Don’t fret though, the beloved cast of firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers are just a few months away from returning to the small screen. Yes, there will be some changes, but yes, the same drama, thrilling emergencies, and

Release Date As it did for many other shows, the actors and writers’ strikes delayed the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star for its fifth season. The series, which was green-lit for season 5 back in May 2023 (two weeks before season 4’s finale), did not air during the 2023-2024 broadcast season as a result of the strikes. The good news is 9-1-1: Lone Star season will air during the 2024-2025 broadcast season. FOX confirmed that the series will be apart of its fall schedule and air Mondays at 8pm EST/7pm CST. An exact release date has not been shared yet. Cast Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star will feature much of the same cast except Benito Martinez, who played Gabriel Reyes (Carlos’ father). He will not be present in the new season as his character was killed in season four. Here’s the full list of cast members to expect for the upcoming season: Main Cast Rob Lowe as Owen Marshal Strand

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand

Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder (née Williams)

Jim Parrack as Judson “Judd” Ryder

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Tomas Reye

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Gina Torres as Tommy Vega

Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian

Skyler Yates as Evie Vega

Kelsey Yates as Isabella “Izzy” Vega Recurring Cast Lyndsy Fonseca as Iris Blake (Michelle’s sister)

Roxana Brusso as Andrea Reyes (Carlos’ mother)

Jackson Pace as Wyatt Harris (Judd’s son from a one-night stand he had before meeting Grace)

Robyn Lively as Marlene Harris(Judd’s mother)

Neal McDonough as Sgt. Ty O’Brien (Austin PD Sergeant First Grade)

D. B. Woodside as Trevor (Pastor and Tommy’s new love interest)

Michaela McManus as Kendra Harrington (Owen’s latest love interest)

Amanda Payton as Jasmine Asha Fulton (AFD Department Advocate at the 126 & Paul’s girlfriend)

Andy Favreau as Pearce Risher

Chad Lowe as Robert Strand (Owen’s brother who has Huntington’s disease)

Plot An official synopsis for season 5 has not been revealed yet, but you can exact new variations of the thrilling and dramatic storylines surrounding firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers in Austin that have made the show a fun watch for four seasons. If you recall, season four wedding with TK and Carlos getting married after a dramatic string of episodes that included the murder of Carlos’ brother. Owen stayed to care for his brother Robert who chose to die by assisted suicide following a battle with Huntington’s disease. Tommy and Trevor’s romance continues, so does Nancy and Mateo’s. Judd and and Grace are still together despite the addition of Wyatt to their family, but Judd ended season 4 with the decision to retire early to be by his son’s side after he was left partially paralyzed following a serious biking accident. Though we may not know what is in store for all of season five, TV Insider did reveal that season 5 will begin with a three-episode train derailment. “The scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it. I mean, I love it,” Lowe said about it. “I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can do that. Let’s go. I turn 60, let’s f**king go.’ Do you know what I mean? I get off on it, and so the more painful, the crawling, the smoke, the carnage, it’s really fun.” Trailer FOX has yeet to release a teaser or trailer for season five on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Stay tuned for it as you can expect it to arrive in the next few months.