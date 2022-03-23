Despite going up against an enormous number of new/popular original series/movies (your Ozarks, your Bad Vegans, your Adam Projects), Netflix‘s latest reality series Is It Cake? has already smashed into the number one spot in the platform’s Most Viewed category. Hosted by Saturday Night Live castmember Mikey Day, the baking show based on the viral meme tasks contestants with making intensely realistic objects out of, you guessed it, cake. Apparently, viewers can’t get enough of it.

Via The Independent:

The reality series, in which contestants bake cakes disguised as everyday objects, was inspired by a popular internet meme from last year. Is It Cake? is hosted by Mikey Day, and currently ranks as the most watched programme on Netflix’s daily rankings in the US. In the UK, the series sits in second place at time of writing (23 March).

After learning that a show based on a meme is dominating Netflix, the reactions started pouring in on social media, where people — lots of them — couldn’t get over the show’s ridiculous premise being a hit. Although, they’re not exactly pretending not to be here for it either.

“Watching Mikey Day wield a knife like a maniac is the exact nonsense I wanted and expected from this show – 10/10,” tweeted a new fan of the show.

Watching Mikey Day wield a knife like a maniac is the exact nonsense I wanted and expected from this show – 10/10 #IsItCake #Netflix pic.twitter.com/uxbgyM8rdO — Hear me out (@trashtv_life) March 19, 2022

“There’s a show on Netflix called “is it cake?” and it’s literally just people guessing if things are cake or not,” tweeted another viewer. “This is the perfect show for where I am two years into the pandemic.”

There’s a show on Netflix called “is it cake?” and it’s literally just people guessing if things are cake or not. This is the perfect show for where I am two years into the pandemic. — Ms. Frazzled At Home (@missfrazzlerock) March 19, 2022

You can see more reactions to Is It Cake? below:

Is It Cake on Netflix is a great show if you want to know if a thing is cake. Because sometimes it is cake, but sometimes it isn't. — Ian Fortey Thinks You Should Read His Books (@IanFortey) March 19, 2022

Just watched on Netflix, “Is It Cake?” And I can’t decide if it’s the beginning of the end of civilization or whether that was an awesome show idea. — Elizabeth D. Thomas – Tweeting since 2008 (@MarriageKids) March 19, 2022

I don’t know why y’all are complaining. Mikey Day’s American Psycho persona is the icing on top #IsItCake 🔪🍰 pic.twitter.com/bRVe4gUSuQ — Seɭeɳα (@selena_imnida) March 20, 2022

I just binged the entire first season of #IsItCake on Netflix and I’m losing my mind. Is everything cake??! pic.twitter.com/mIr1oaTtZJ — Michaela Ray 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelaRay89) March 18, 2022

Yes, hi, @netflix? I need a documentary on the making of #IsItCake. Who hated each other? How long did it take for Mikey Day to figure out “tiltscape” wasn’t a thing? Who got Steve to just have fun? What did the judges know about the show and when did they know it? Thank you. — hanna harry horan herbert (@hannafrag) March 20, 2022

“Is It Cake” Quite possibly one of the most bizarre game shows I’ve ever watched but man, I am hooked pic.twitter.com/m9T9M2HvoD — Sean (@AccordinToSean) March 21, 2022

thanks to the success of "is it cake" a number of new series have been put into development including "will it burn?" "am i dead?" and "was it good for you too?" — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) March 23, 2022

Is It Cake? is currently streaming on Netflix. The show itself is not cake. Probably.

(Via The Independent)