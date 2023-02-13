Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone?’

Even though Yellowstone is currently on hiatus, the Dutton family loves drama so much that they simply had to stir up some controversy to hold fans over until the summer premiere.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the original hit series would be wrapping up in favor of a new, Matthew McConaughey-led series that will take place in the Yellowstone universe, with more fan-favorite characters expected to join. But what about the patriarch of the family, played by Kevin Costner? He might be over it!

According to Deadline, Costner’s shooting schedule was the main source of frustration when filming the fifth season. Allegedly, the Golden Globe winner only wanted to work for 50 days of his planned 65 for part one of season five. But when the time came to shoot part two, Costner supposedly “only wanted to spend a week shooting,” perhaps in order to move onto his next project, Horizon, from Warner Bros., in which he will direct and star.

While they have yet to officially confirm anything, earlier this month, a Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline: “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Even if Costner doesn’t return, the numerous Yellowstone spinoffs have been doing just fine on their own, so maybe it’s time for John Dutton to hang up his ol’ cowboy hat. Or at least let Matthew McConaughey borrow it for awhile.

