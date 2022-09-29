At last, it is finally time for Oscar-winner Kevin Costner to wear a cowboy hat again. The very popular television series Yellowstone is somehow heading into its fifth season. It’s almost as if time is real and constantly passing us by? A trailer for the fifth season of the beloved Kevin Costner vehicle dropped on Thursday, courtesy of the Paramount Network.

The trailer teases an action and drama-packed season that focuses on the most exciting thing of all: politics in the state of Montana. The season’s ominous tagline is, “power comes at a price.” In case you haven’t heard about the very popular and ruthless show about a dysfunctional rich and powerful family (sound familiar?), here’s an official description from Paramount:

Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.

In season five, John Dutton and his gravelly voice will take on the role of Montana governor. Yellowstone returns for season five with a two-part premiere on Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network. Along with Costner, Yellowstone, from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, stars Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.