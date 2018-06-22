Is Lauren Cohan Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’ For Good? Maybe Not

For the last few weeks, news about The Walking Dead has been dominated by the impending departure of Andrew Lincoln. He’s signed on for only six episodes in the ninth season, after which he is expected to depart. Lincoln’s exit has also been confirmed. One of the series’ most prolific directors has bid farewell to Lincoln, and in an Instagram post soon after the announcement, Norman Reedus also seemed to confirm the permanent exit of Lincoln.
There have been no similar tributes to Cohan, and while we do know that Cohan has signed on to only six of the season’s first eight episodes, there’s been no confirmation that she will permanently leave The Walking Dead afterward. The closest approximation to that comes from The Hollywood Reporter:
Cohan, who pays Maggie, opted to exit the highly rated AMC drama and booked the lead in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier after her efforts to renegotiate a new deal to stay on The Walking Dead went south. After ABC picked up Whiskey Cavalier to series for a midseason bow, it closed the door on Cohan’s full-time return to the series — even if she had closed a new deal. AMC declined comment.
