Concern About Lauren Cohan’s Departure From ‘The Walking Dead’ May Be Premature

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
02.12.18

Last week, there was a lot of speculation swirling around the Internet that Lauren Cohan might be leaving The Walking Dead, perhaps as soon as the end of season eight. According to reports originating on Deadline, negotiations between AMC and Cohan had broken down after Cohan asked for a per-episode fee equal to that of her male co-stars, Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln. According to Deadline, AMC rejected that demand and counter-offered with a modest raise. That wasn’t enough, so Cohan allegedly made herself available elsewhere, “igniting a feeding frenzy in the form of a string of offers from multiple networks.”

Making herself available to other networks — and testing the waters to see how much she might be worth on the open market — may have been a negotiation ploy, because TVLine is now reporting that negotiations between Cohan and AMC have since been resurrected.

Multiple sources tell TVLine that Cohan is in active negotiations with AMC to extend her Walking Dead deal into Season 9 and beyond. What’s more, she has made no indications to TPTB that she intends to leave. And for what it’s worth, Walking Dead doesn’t start production on Season 9 until May, so the fact that Cohan has yet to ink a new contract is hardly a DEFCON 1-level emergency.

