Last week, there was a lot of speculation swirling around the Internet that Lauren Cohan might be leaving The Walking Dead, perhaps as soon as the end of season eight. According to reports originating on Deadline, negotiations between AMC and Cohan had broken down after Cohan asked for a per-episode fee equal to that of her male co-stars, Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln. According to Deadline, AMC rejected that demand and counter-offered with a modest raise. That wasn’t enough, so Cohan allegedly made herself available elsewhere, “igniting a feeding frenzy in the form of a string of offers from multiple networks.”
Making herself available to other networks — and testing the waters to see how much she might be worth on the open market — may have been a negotiation ploy, because TVLine is now reporting that negotiations between Cohan and AMC have since been resurrected.
Multiple sources tell TVLine that Cohan is in active negotiations with AMC to extend her Walking Dead deal into Season 9 and beyond. What’s more, she has made no indications to TPTB that she intends to leave. And for what it’s worth, Walking Dead doesn’t start production on Season 9 until May, so the fact that Cohan has yet to ink a new contract is hardly a DEFCON 1-level emergency.
I know this is probably a “why you commenting if you don’t watch” type of comment…
But I just wanted to let people know that I gave up on this endless, meandering show somewhere around when the tiger guy showed up, and I don’t miss it. I’m surprised I even made it that far. I forget the show even exists until I see an article like this pop up.
So if you’re on the fence about parting ways with this average/sometimes-above-average-if-you’re-lucky show, I just wanted to give you reassurance that it won’t fill you with regret to never watch it again; and it’s great to never have to think about how many dull, dragged out seasons it probably has left.
[cue The More You Know rainbow gif]