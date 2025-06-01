The There’s Something About Mary co-director added that no streaming location was yet confirmed to pick up the former Audience Network but that Sam Loudermilk’s “book blew up,” and that story must be told. Over a year has passed since Farrelly publicly enthused in that way, so it’s time to check in on Livingston’s unrepentant a-hole.

Could that be the case for Ron Livingston’s misanthrope and the gang? That’s what Farrelly wanted (for the series to be revived somewhere, preferably Netflix), and he appeared confident on the subject : “Absolutely. Guaranteed. A hundred percent. I’m going to do two more seasons.”

Is Loudermilk Season 4 (Still) Happening?

Uncertain. Not wonderful news, right? Both optimism and pessimism is coming from key parties from the series. For instance, Anja Savcic (Claire) recently offered only that “I know they’re working on it.” Presumably, she’s talking about a green light, whereas a wet blanket response came from an appropriate place, which is from the dude who embodied Sam Loudermilk.

Ron Livingston came down to earth on told Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast:

“Everybody discovered it … There’s that moment where you’re like, ‘Let’s get the band back together and make more!’ I don’t know if that’s going to happen. It’s probably not going to happen, but … I’d love it if it did.”

However, both Peter and Bobby Farrelly are keeping their dreams alive. Last November, the duo gave a slight update while promoting Dear Santa and speaking with the Playlist:

“We’ve been talking to the Duplass Brothers about continuing it,” Bobby Farrelly said. “We had a five- to seven-year plan, and we were on the brink of greatness. The show was just about to go in a totally unexpected and fun direction.”

And that Duplass mention takes things full circle to Ron Livingston and Mark Duplass frequently being confused for each other. If you haven’t heard of that oddness, then now you’ll never unsee it.

Regardless of whether or not this mysterious Loudermilk revival will happen, Peter Farrelly promises that the show’s original cast would hop aboard in a heartbeat, if given the chance. Hint hint.