Nothing official has been declared yet on the Ron Livingston-starring grumpfest of a show, but the cancelled Audience Network series found a new (and younger-generation) audience on Netflix, and there are encouraging signs that new life shall come for the show about the ex-music critic who’s also a recovering alcoholic and unrepentant a-hole. Let’s get down to business on what we could expect from a fourth season renewal.

Netflix has grown rather notorious for resurrecting series that were either close to cancellation or already in that category. The most resounding of that bunch? Cobra Kai found almost too much success after moving over from YouTube. Of course, the streaming service also renewed Neil Gaiman’s Lucifer (after being axed by Fox), the infuriatingly seductive You (which languished on Lifetime), and the downright confusing Manifest (which was nixed by NBC). Will the same happen for Loudermilk?

Plot

First, a question: would Sam Loudermilk be more or less misanthropic in 2024? That’s food for thought and definitely a question that should be posed by series co-creator Peter Farrelly, who hasn’t publicly addressed that vibe but has — in no subtle terms — addressed a potential Netflix pickup during an interview for Amazon’s Ricky Stanicky (starring John Cena and Zac Efron). When quizzed, Farrelly responded to ComingSoon about having “absolutely” high hopes for (at least) two more seasons of the sober-anger bear:

“Absolutely. Guaranteed. A hundred percent. I’m going to do two more seasons. I don’t know where yet, but we’re going to do it. The show’s too good. I have it mapped out for seven seasons. We always did. And we know where we want to go with it. The three-year break that we just got from the last one works right into it. Because the last episode, he sold his book, and now we cut to three years later — the book blew up. It’s a huge hit.

Would the book be a bigger hit much like (the current run of) Loudermilk itself? Yes. From there, Farrelly envisions Loudermilk keeping up with his recovery group but also buddying-up with Neil Young and other famous types. The Dumb and Dumber director reckons that this will turn into “sort of a cross between Loudermilk and a Larry Sanders show.” Will the cast be onboard? Farrelly previously let Deadline know that he “can easily pull the entire cast back together.”

Ideally, Farrelly would like the new season(s) to surface on Netflix, but presumably, he’d be open to get this made wherever possible.

Cast

Ron Livingston is the only Sam Loudermilk who would be acceptable. If the revival would happen, surely, Farrelly would bring back Will Sasso (as roommate/sobriety sponsor Ben Burns) and Laura Mennell (as neighbor/love girlfriend Allison Montgomery) as well as Anja Savcic (as Claire Wilkes).