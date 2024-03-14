At this point, Netflix has probably heard the Loudermilk audience loudly and clearly. The misanthropic comedy show hasn’t reached Suits-level streaming numbers, but it’s fair to say that the Ron Livingston-starring series (which quickly climbed the Nielsen streaming list in recent months) has already found a much larger audience than it did on Audience Network for three seasons.

Naturally, Netflix’s reputation for resurrecting cancelled or otherwise abandoned shows precedes itself here, and viewers have been wondering if there will be a fourth season on the streaming service. Co-creator Peter Farrelly has already voiced his willingness and even described the story that a fourth season could take, but while promoting Amazon’s Ricky Stanicky (starring John Cena and Zac Efron), Farrelly went much further. He told ComingSoon that there is “absolutely” hope for more, and in fact, he is determined to make two more seasons, somewhere:

Absolutely. Guaranteed. A hundred percent. I’m going to do two more seasons. I don’t know where yet, but we’re going to do it. The show’s too good. I have it mapped out for seven seasons. We always did. And we know where we want to go with it. The three-year break that we just got from the last one works right into it. Because the last episode, he sold his book, and now we cut to three years later — the book blew up. It’s a huge hit.

Farrelly then elaborated upon how Loudermilk will grow tight with Neil Young and attempt to juggle inner workings of his recovery group, which will make it “sort of a cross between Loudermilk and a Larry Sanders show.” Farrelly did add, though, that he doesn’t believe that the show could have existed in its current state outside of the Audience Network because they told him, “[G]o do whatever you want to do.” And we shall see if Loudermilk lives to grump again, although surely Netflix knows about all the fourth-season chatter going down and will likely respond in due time.

(Via Coming Soon)