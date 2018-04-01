A ‘The Walking Dead’ Producer May Have Provided More Evidence The Show Is Skipping The Whisperers

04.01.18

It’s no secret that the ratings for The Walking Dead have been slipping, although there is no reason to freak out: Relative to most everything else on cable, they are still very strong. All the same, perhaps one of the reasons that ratings have sagged is because the series has been mired in a war with Negan and the Saviors for 37 episodes now. In real-time, the conflict has been going on for an interminable two-and-a-half years.

Does The Walking Dead really want to jump back into another “All Out War” with a different foe?

That is essentially what is lined up for Rick and Co. in the comics. After a time jump, Alexandria wages The Whisperer War, which continues for about 43 issues, which is roughly as long as the conflict with Negan and the Saviors. Does The Walking Dead TV series want to jump right back into a conflict like that? Because it could cost them even more viewers, who are hoping for something different and new in the series’ future.

