If you (like I did) needed minute to process Cobra Kai‘s final episodes (including those deaths), then you might be wondering what could be next for the franchise, well, in addition to Karate Kid: Legends in theaters on May 30.

That movie will bring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan’s senseis together to train a new “Karate Kid,” portrayed by Ben Wang, who beat out thousands of others in a global casting call. Will there be more on the TV side, though? Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg haven’t been shy over the years about mentioning possible spin offs like a Miyagi-centered prequel, but has anything changed or been greenlit since that time?

Not yet. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, however, the trio clarified that no clarity exists yet. Said Schlossberg, “We’ve been working on lots of different ideas and waiting for things to be official.” Heald also offered, “We’re definitely closer, but we can’t say anything yet.”

When quizzed further by EW‘s Kristen Baldwin about whether a “Binary Brothers” spin off could be greenlit and revolve around Jacob Bertrand’s Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz and Gianni DeCenzo’s Demetri as they take on Cal Tech, the response seemed telling. Maybe?

“It’s like she stole our computer!” Hurwitz marvels. Heald agrees, saying, “That may or may not be something we’ve already talked about.” Continues Hurwitz, “There may actually be a document, a very thorough document, that says what you just said.”

That seems feasible, actually. And come to think of it, I posed a (far less eloquent) question on the subject a few years ago about Hawk and Dimitri opening their own dojo, and Jacob Bertrand was down: “Yeah! Hawk could punch all the kids in the face, and Dimitri could run the money.”

Thankfully, Hawk has since become less of a villain and a menace, and Bertrand has also told us, “I love getting to work with Gianni [DeCenzo], and I love the relationship that Demetri and Hawk have, and the whole binary-brothers relationship.” Make it happen, please, Netflix.