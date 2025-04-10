In short, everything is coming up Stephen King, and the world hasn’t yet experienced the It: Welcome To Derry series, so let’s talk about what to expect when Pennywise the Clown and his red balloons show up.

Cast

The most important “get” of this cast, of course, is Bill Skarsgård coming back as Pennywise, hence the “It” that invaded the title previously publicized as Welcome To Derry. Originally, this return wasn’t set in stone, but as the Nosferatu star clarified to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via CBR), he changed course due to Andy and Barbara Muschietti being in charge:

“I felt like I was done with it, in a way. It was also because … I was doing Orlok, and, to me, it felt like, ‘This is the nail in the coffin of my monster roles.’ Pun intended … So I did feel I was kind of over it and wanted to do different things. The Pennywise thing as well, I’ve been quite defined by it. Like, that’s 26-year-old me, I’m not still a young man .. [but the Muschetti’s are] very close friends. Family, even. I’m the godfather of his son. I love them. So, alright, let’s bring him back.”

Horowitz further asked of this series, “Is It as scary as the films, do you go as far? Can you go as far as he did in the films?” And Skarsgård responded, “Oh, it’s …. [nods] yeah. It’s pretty hardcore, man.” To which Horowitz joked, “Not G-rated Pennywise?” The answer: “No, that would be a no.”

Bill further told SFX Magazine/Games Radar that he had no problem sliding back into the clown makeup. “I don’t know why, but Pennywise is very accessible for me. He’s so defined, he’s sort of dormant but very easily activated,” he added while promising, “We explored things that we haven’t explored in the movies … I hope the fans are excited.”

Thus far, HBO hasn’t revealed any updated looks at Pennywise, but this video short does tease balloons.

The series also co-stars Taylour Paige, Madeleine Stowe, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider, James Remar, Alixandra Fuchs, and BJ Harrison.

Plot

Constant Readers know that Derry has been the setting of more than a handful of King novels (including one that recently destroyed me, Insomnia) and mentioned in others (Dolores Claiborne). These books make clear that evil is infused into Derry’s bedrock, and much of the terror can be traced to the sewer, which is where It (most commonly taking the form of King’s demonic clown) lurks while taunting children. It also spawned a miniseries starring Tim Curry and exists as a pair of movies from Andy Muschetti, who created this TV prequel series along with his sister, Barbara. Together, they will adapt parts of King’s It novel that haven’t surfaced onscreen yet.