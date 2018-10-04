FX

South Park was recently named the most offensive television series of all-time, which can only mean one thing: the people polled have clearly never watched It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Both shows delight in button-pushing, but what makes Sunny special is that Dennis, Dee, Charlie, Mac, and Frank are adults; they should know better. But thankfully for viewers, who have been enjoying their irredeemable despicableness for 13 seasons, the Gang continues to be hilariously awful. They do have regrets about past episodes, though.

“We thought it was terrible,” co-creator Glenn Howerton told GQ about putting together season three’s “Sweet Dee’s Dating a Retarded Person,” which aired 11 years ago this month, in the editing room. The episode title, referring to Dee dating an amateur rapper who may or may not have an intellectual disability, is “one of the few regrets I have. I would change that title now. I do find that title offensive, personally. At the time I don’t even know what I was thinking.”

That episode did lead to something great, though: the introduction of Dayman, fighter of the Nightman, champion of the sun, you’re a master of karate and friendship for everyone (it’s impossible to not sing the whole song). “Scott Marder and Rob Rosell wrote the episode and the lyrics,” Howerton said, “which are just the worst f*cking lyrics ever, which is exactly what we wanted.”

The rest of the GQ piece is dedicated to the musical episode “The Nightman Cometh,” including this wonderful quote: “I never stopped singing, ‘You gotta pay the troll toll to get into that boy’s hole.’ After that episode, wherever I’d go, people would scream it [at me] out of windows.” Danny DeVito is the best.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via GQ)