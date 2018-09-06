FX

See, here’s the thing about the season 13 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: there was really very little going on, plot-wise. Oh, it looked like there was going to be a lot of plot, sure. The episode opened with guest star Mindy Kaling and the gang in the beginning stages of a classic Sunny ruse. With her help, they were going to play up the divisive partisan climate to start a Right vs. Left kerfuffle in the streets in an attempt to poach customers from a bar down the street. There were wine bottles labeled Liberal Tears, there were bright red hats that said Make Paddy’s Great Again, things were all shaping up to be one of those In This Political Climate episodes that shows sometimes do after a long break, in an attempt to explain What Is Going On In The News. Which, fine. If I trust any show with that kind of story, it’s this one. I was on board.

Ahhh, but then. But then. Shortly into the episode, after setting us up with all of that foundation for a political satire, things took, let’s say, a hard left. Like, someone grabbed the wheel and yoinked the car completely off the road. I don’t know how else to describe this.

FXX

Folks, friends, that is a sex doll of Dennis Reynolds, with its mouth open “in mid-conversation,” that Mac had made to fill the Dennis-sized hole in his life after his roommate and (kind of) best friend left to go raise a baby and ended up in North Dakota. It all raises a number of very reasonable questions, like: