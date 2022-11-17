Now that Donald Trump is officially running for president again in the least surprising announcement since House of the Dragon was renewed for season two, the world stops and wonders: will two bad neighbors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner move from one mansion in Florida to another mansion in Washington D.C. if he wins?!? Uh, no.

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ivanka wrote in a statement following Trump’s campaign kickoff event. “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.” What she left out was that their decision to stay away from the nation’s capital was due, in part, to Game of Thrones.

From a Vanity Fair profile about Ivanka and Jared’s domesticated life:

They’d just gotten to the episode when King Robert pays a visit to Ned Stark, his good, honorable, loyal, surrogate brother and close counselor. It had been Stark who served as general in the key battles that made Robert king. Stark, too, by this point in the season, had settled into life with his wife and five children. He was content. He needed nothing. He had his family and his fiefdom. King Robert, less so. He wanted Stark back in the fold, as his protector in King’s Landing. The king made pleas and promises. Stark thought about turning him down. Why would he give up a good thing? Stark relents; the pull and the power are too strong. “Yes” is the only answer.

“Don’t f*cking do it, Ned!” Kushner yelled at the screen, knowing what happens to Ned by the end of the season. “Don’t f*cking do it!” That’s the story Kushner has “taken to telling friends who ask whether or not he and Ivanka Trump would go back to Washington should their king win in 2024,” according to Vanity Fair. It’s some real “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me” reasoning, except in this case, the fooling involves a mob storming the capitol, attempting to overturn a legal election, and some seriously shady business interactions. Thanks, Ned Stark!

(Via Vanity Fair)