As a violent mob swarmed the Capitol building like a horde of locust wearing Make America Great Again hats on January 6, 2021, then-president Donald Trump did nothing. That (and Josh Hawley being a scaredy cat dope) was the biggest takeaway from the Jan. 6 House select committee’s final public hearing of the summer.

“Calling on a cast of witnesses assembled to make it hard for viewers to dismiss as tools of a partisan witch hunt — top Trump aides, veterans and military leaders, loyal Republicans, and even members of Mr. Trump’s family — the committee established that the president willfully rejected their efforts to persuade him to mobilize a response to the deadliest attack on the Capitol in two centuries,” the New York Times reported.

Trump responded to the hearings by doing what he does best: fuming on TRUTH Social.

“Is this the same Mitch McConnell who was losing big in Kentucky, and came to the White House to BEG me for an Endorsement and help? Without me he would have lost in a landslide. A disloyal sleaze bag!” Trump wrote in reference to footage of “Moscow Mitch” and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling then-Secretary of Defense Chris Miller to clear the Capitol building. “I had an election Rigged and Stolen from me, and our Country. The USA is going to Hell. Am I supposed to be happy?”

In another post, Trump wrote:

1. But Crooked Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, and many others, contested their Elections – and for a far longer time than I. 2. How do they know I watched on T.V.? 3. I never said that to Kevin McCarthy, who came to Mar-a-Lago to say “hi” very early on (the Unselects don’t say this). So many lies and misrepresentations by the corrupt and highly partisan Unselect Committee!

Trump also went after congresswoman Liz Cheney (“sanctimonious loser”), CNN’s Jake Tapper (“so biased and pathetic”), and United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi (“perhaps she was disengaged – maybe looking for her husband!”). He’s tweeting, er, truthing through the pain.

(Via Raw Story)