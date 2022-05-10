Warning: This post, about the TV show Jack Ryan, contains a spoiler for the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Last weekend, a whole mess of moviegoers got to see John Krasinski make one of the many Easter Eggy cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The erstwhile Jim Halpert, who’s rebranded as both a Michael Bay tough guy and a blockbuster franchise director, made a brief — and not entirely happy — appearance as Reed Richards, aka the Fantastic Four’s Mister Fantastic, or at least the version in an alternate universe where our titular hero is actually dead. Good for him! But now there’s some slightly bad Krasinski-related news.

As per Deadline, Jack Ryan, the latest screen version take on Tom Clancy’s CIA do-gooder and the first to be a TV series, will end after its fourth season. Now you might be asking yourself something: Was there even a third season? The answer: not yet! Or rather, it’s in the can, it just hasn’t been released onto Amazon Prime’s coffers just yet. Indeed, it doesn’t even have a release date. And yet the fourth season is in the midst of being filmed, and when they wrap, that’ll be it.

When Jack Ryan bowed all the way back in 2018, Krasinski became the fifth actor to assume the role. His predecessor, Chris Pine, had a one-and-done affair with the gig not that long before, in an underperforming failed franchise-starter in 2014. Meanwhile, the book version of Ryan lives on, even if his creator died in 2013. In fact, after seven novels, he actually became president of the United States, even winning re-election. Alas, it doesn’t sound like Krasinski will ever get to perch in the Oval Office.

So, just to sum things up: Jack Ryan viewers will get not one but two more seasons with the guy, though that won’t be the end of this iteration of the Ryanverse. A spin-off, starring Michael Peña as a character who hasn’t even been seen yet, and won’t be seen until he bows in the currently-shooting Season 4, is reportedly in the offing. Till then, you’ll have to keep waiting to hear when the third season premieres…and then watch an entire season after that, at some point in the deep future.

(Via Deadline)