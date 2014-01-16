Review: ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’ runs Tom Clancy’s spy franchise into the ground

Perhaps the greatest mystery that remains by the end of “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” is why anyone thought this movie needed to be made.
I get it in the general business sense. After all, Tom Clancy has been a major part of Paramount’s story over the last 30 years, starting with “The Hunt For Red October,” and they’ve managed to recast him enough times that they probably felt confident that, as with James Bond, the character is big enough that he can withstand whatever reboots the company decides are necessary.
But from a story sense, Clancy’s work feels like it is very much of a certain era, an era that has passed, and simply moving Jack Ryan to a new time frame doesn’t seem like it makes much sense thematically or narratively. It’s not like he, as a character, has developed a skill set that makes him stand apart from other characters in any significant way. There’s nothing about Jack Ryan, at least as he’s been imagined on film so far, that lends any urgency to this reboot.
Adam Cozad’s script “Moscow” provided the basic framework for the new film, with David Koepp also working on drafts of the movie, and this is meant to take us back to the early days of Ryan’s career. Of course, the first adventure we saw him in took place at the height of the Cold War, and this film begins with Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) at college in England where he sees the live broadcast of the attack on the World Trade Center. Smash cut to him serving in active duty in Afghanistan, so things have changed a bit this time around. This Ryan is a guy who intentionally puts himself in harm’s way, but who also constantly writes reports that he forwards up the chain of command, all of which are summarily ignored. Ryan is injured catastrophically when his helicopter is shot down and he has to go through some pretty intense physical therapy to get back on his feet. That’s where he meets Cathy Muller (Keira Knightley), a lovely doctor who helps him get through the demanding treatment, and it’s also where he meets the mysterious Thomas Harper (Kevin Costner), who approaches him with an offer to work for the CIA as a deep-cover analyst. Jack goes to work for a Wall Street company when he gets out of the hospital, and it looks to the rest of the world like he has turned his back on the military and moved on with his life. But Harper’s always there, always watching, ready to activate Ryan when they need him.
Let’s be clear: I would love to be able to say that I loved the film. I think Costner’s got the exact right presence at this point in his career to play this guy, a mentor figure always hidden in shadow, and there are a few lovely grace notes he plays in his scenes. I particularly like the dog he shows up with at one of their meetings. But instead of pulling us into a world of exacting, precise details, one of the strengths of the early Clancy novels in particular, the film stays mired in cliche and caricature.
Ryan discovers some possible financial hijinks on the part of a corporation owned by Viktor Cherevin (Kenneth Branagh sporting a Russian accent so thick that even Fearless Leader would ask him to tone it down), and he’s sent to Moscow to investigate. It’s presented to Cherevin as a simple audit, but from the moment Jack lands, his life is in danger. The driver who picks him up at the airport attacks him when they get to the hotel, which seems like a very odd plan, and it leads to the first moment where I really felt like Kenneth Branagh had no idea what to do as a director, a fight scene in close quarters that is both geographically confusing and just plain badly shot. It doesn’t make much sense as a fight, and the only part of it that works is the very end, where Ryan has to use deadly force, morally compromising him for the first time.
If the film was smarter or more successful at what it’s trying to do, I think there’s merit in telling the story of someone who gets into espionage as someone capable of great mental feats but who has no idea what the cost is to someone’s soul to do this sort of work well. They pay lip service to the idea of Jack Ryan being so freaked out by what he had to do that he almost gives up the game right away, but when push comes to serve, Ryan turns into the same sort of generic superhero that we get from all mainstream action films at this point. He isn’t just smart, he’s also able to run, jump, punch, drive, and kill better than anyone else, and he solves more problems with punches than with actual clever solutions. For an analyst, a surprising amount of his work seems to hinge on how he handles himself in a fight.
The thing that really pushes the film completely off the rails is the big reveal about the nature of the plot that was hatched by Cherevin, and the way the third act unfolds is eye-rollingly silly. It also doesn’t feel like it’s anchored to the real geopolitical landscape, which has always been a big part of the appeal of the Ryan stories. I get that this version of Jack Ryan is taking place present day, but Cherevin and his plan feels mired in a mid-’80s idea of who the Russians are and what drives them. I don’t buy any of it, and since Branagh’s not particularly good at staging action, it is particularly deadly when the film stops even trying to be about ideas and just devolves in to a run-punch-shoot action movie.
This couldn’t have been a cheap film, but it feels like one in a lot of ways, and the photography by Haris Zambarloukas is generically slick, pretty but not really serving the storytelling at all. I have to put that on Branagh, who seems to me to be a guy who seems like the wrong fit for this on every level. Chris Pine is also not done any favors by the casting. I like Pine, but I don’t think he’s the right fit for this particular character. He doesn’t strike me as a guy who is smarter than everyone in the room, able to make leaps of perception that make him invaluable as an analyst. I suspect that Pine’s a guy like James Marsden, someone who Hollywood is going to want to turn into a big mainstream leading man but who is actually much stranger than that.
Is “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” terrible? Nope. But there’s nothing about it that sticks, and I have to assume this is going to be one of those franchise one-offs, an attempt to launch something that no one wants and that no one will remember a year from now. Tom Clancy passed away last year, and based on the evidence of this film, Jack Ryan will be joining him in the great beyond very soon.
“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” opens in theaters everywhere tomorrow.
Damn. I love spy movies and was hoping this one would be great fun. I’ll still check it out but, based on Drew’s review, at a cheap matinee.
Actually, I think Marsden would probably have been a better Ryan. Just don’t see it Pine in the role.
I’m surprised you didn’t mention Cathy Muller’s constant “Are you cheating on me?” that I found completely undermined the strong and intelligent Cathy Ryan in the books. It was incredibly annoying.
This is just ridiculous. It’s like reinventing Luke Skywalker as a character who was a swashbuckling badass right from the start. The whole point of Jack Ryan is that he’s a bureaucrat who ends up in dangerous situations.
Similarly, I’m not sure 1980s Alec Baldwin or early 2000s Ben Affleck were best choices for “a guy who is smarter than everyone in the room” either.
I don’t know about that…Baldwin, to me, always conveys a great intelligence on screen.
Baldwin was an EXCELLENT Ryan, and it’s a shame he never reprised the role. Then again, he had the best movie by far.
He was in the best movie by far, but I feel that the quality of the movie has do with the quality of the script and editing, not Jack Ryan. I think Baldwin was good as Jack Ryan and post “The Hunt for Red October” could pull off intelligence great on screen… I just don’t think you can look at Baldwin vs. the rest of the cast and not have to suspend belief that Alec Baldwin/Jack Ryan is “smarter than everyone in the room.”
Well, they bumped it from it’s Christmas release which spoke volumes about their confidence in it.
Also, Chris Pine is great as Jim Kirk, but Jack Ryan? I really liked Sum of all Fears, and Ben Affleck was good in it, but he didn’t come across as Jack, Harrison Ford was miscast (twice, but somehow made a better Ryan in AirForce One? which is the Jack Ryan becomes President Movie that fans of the books were waiting for) and The Hunt for Red October is awesome, but that ain’t down to Alec Baldwin.
Perhaps the point of those movies is the interesting supporting characters and the story that unfolds around them.
Face it, on film, Jack Ryan is dull.
Probably shouln’t have named a whole movie after him?
These were the concerns about the film I’ve had following it through production. One of the great things about the Ryan character, and brought to life well by Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford, is that despite his military background, he’s in over his head in this situations he finds himself in. Even Affleck’s turn played on that dynamic. Ryan’s much like the original John McClane in that fashion, though even less of an action hero.
Everything about this flick has seemed far too Bourne brawny, and this confirms it. That’s a shame that they didn’t take a look at what they had and just tried to make a copycat franchise with a known name.
I find the existence of this film as befuddling as the last Bourne film. Not only is the title off putting in it’s convolutedness (not a word, I know) I’m genuinely curious if anyone is even aware who the hell “Jack Ryan” is, outside of Dads Who Don’t Even Go To The Movies Anyway. Plus in a post Lone Survivor/Zero Dark Thirty/Captain Phillips market I’m not sure what the demand is for these quaint “realistic” military techno-thrillers is.
Clearly, McWeeny just doesn’t APPRECTIATE the BRAVERY and HARD WORK put in by deep-cover CIA analysts. Typical cowardly Hollywood LIBERAL hates this movie just because he can’t —
Yeah. Sorry, couldn’t keep that up for too long. Hope I didn’t give you too much of a scare.
I just found this completely bland. There were things I liked — I was fine with Pine and Costner, and thought Branagh moved it along fast enough for me to get too upset.
But I’ve always felt the big screen was wrong for Clancy. His strength wasn’t the character of Jack Ryan — Ryan was a cipher, purposefully a bland everyman (if there was one character I think a franchise could be built around, it’s John Clark). But Clancy’s strength was his complex plotting and attention to detail.
Ideally, I’d love to see a network or cable channel try to adapt Clancy’s novels into a TV series or miniseries. There’s an arc to Ryan’s career that could be interesting, and as “The Americans” has shown, you can still use the 1980s Cold War setting for suspense.
There’s absolutely nothing with “Jack Ryan” to differentiate it from any other spy movie
Disappointing but not all that surprising. It’s a shame that Hollywood seems able (or just content) to only make one kind of spy film these days. Also, what’s up with the weird trend of Russians with convoluted 80s schemes (See A Good Day to die hard, or as I like to call it, Bruce Willis giv s up).
Because Putin.
The Sum Of All Fears failed to “reboot” the Ryan franchise a dozen years ago…why did anyone think that there’d still be an audience for the character today? Like Drew said, Ryan is not James Bond, a franchise where there’s been a new movie every two-to-three years and has never really left the public eye (constantly changing to suit the current times, with a new lead actor every decade or so). It’s been a long time since movies based on political/techno/courtroom thriller novels have been guaranteed box office successes (remember the glut of Tom Clancy/John Grisham/Michael Crichton movies in the 90’s?), so I don’t really anticipate any real audience for this.
I agree — there is a decided lack of awareness and interest in this movie, at least where I work and live. Not that I want any one or any movie to fail, but if this movie tanks it could be another nail in the coffin of the reboot and remake trend.
I just don’t get this movie. It seems like a complete antithesis of everything Clancy imbued the character with.
Drew, I agree that Clancy’s novels wouldn’t work as movies if put to the screen today, but there are still grave threats in the world that Ryan could tackle (I’m surprised someone has tackled the politics of Africa yet). But the studios have demonstrated that they are too afraid to make any country and their politics a cinematic villain because of the potential impact to box office gross in that country. The Red Dawn remake is an example of that (though not sure that movie would have worked with the Chinese as the villains as originally intended). And while a Russian appears to be the villain in this movie, something tells me there’s more going on in the plot with that plot element so the Russian movie goers won’t be offended.
Watching the movie it is vaguely based on Clancy’s book Debt of Honor which was about a disgruntled Japanese businessman who tries to bring down America’s financial system after what happened to his family and country in WW2. They are just taking out the Japanese and adding the Russians. Its a different war that the bad guy is trying to avenge.
The movie was a bit generic, but it was enjoyable. Movie also didn’t do itself any favors with its short run time and such a fast third act. I’m not going to pretend to have seen all of the previous Ryan films, I’ve only seen Affleck’s and I didn’t like it, but I found the movie enjoyable and I’d love to see another film. Pine and Costner made a great team and I’d love to see a new writer take a crack a building on the world already established in the film.
Maybe they couldve used Muslim bad guys since well that’s how the world is nowadays. Just a thought. Hollywood forgets that they are the terorists in the world apparently.
this reviewer sucks just watched this film 9/10. if your a fan of older films, it has some over site issues with blending but i don’t think they cared. It is intended as a reboot. Clancey’s novels on film in true form would be child’s play let alone irrelevant due to changing global politics. They do a great job updating it to the times just like they did with newer bond films. If you can deal with the idea of a 007 with the same name for over thirty years and enjoy the film you’ll like this one.
I thought the film was pretty good. As someone who has read all of the Clancy novels, I just watched this one for fun (on demand) and had a good time with it. Is it an award winning film? No. However, is it a fun and easy to watch film? Yes. Sometimes critics get too into the intricacies and forget that some movies can be just fun to watch. Many award winning films are great from a technical and artistic point of view, but for a Friday night after working all week, they come across as utterly boring. I chose this film, not because I wanted to have to think much, but more to just sit back and watch……this one was not great, but thoroughly enjoyable and easy to watch.
Just another shallow stupid movie trying to commercialize 911. Except for Kenneth Branagh, everything and everyone else in this movie was super annoying.