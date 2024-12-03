Did you have John Krasinski returning for a Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan movie on your near-future bingo card? Same.

Still, if Cillian Murphy and several original “Peaky Blinders” are returning for a Netflix movie that’s already in production overdrive, then a Krasinski refresh isn’t outlandish, either. And sure, there was a Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit movie starring Chris Pine back in the day, but Krasinski fully inhabits his CIA analyst character after four seasons on the Prime Video/Amazon series.

As Deadline recently reported, the new Jack Ryan movie is in development (“as the next stage in the evolution of the franchise”), and Wendell Pierce will return as James Greer with Michael Kelly in negotiations to reprise his Mike November role. One actor who wasn’t mentioned in that report, however, is Michael Peña, who has been rumored for years to reprise his role, Domingo “Ding” Chavez, in a Rainbow Six TV series.