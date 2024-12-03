Did you have John Krasinski returning for a Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan movie on your near-future bingo card? Same.
Still, if Cillian Murphy and several original “Peaky Blinders” are returning for a Netflix movie that’s already in production overdrive, then a Krasinski refresh isn’t outlandish, either. And sure, there was a Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit movie starring Chris Pine back in the day, but Krasinski fully inhabits his CIA analyst character after four seasons on the Prime Video/Amazon series.
As Deadline recently reported, the new Jack Ryan movie is in development (“as the next stage in the evolution of the franchise”), and Wendell Pierce will return as James Greer with Michael Kelly in negotiations to reprise his Mike November role. One actor who wasn’t mentioned in that report, however, is Michael Peña, who has been rumored for years to reprise his role, Domingo “Ding” Chavez, in a Rainbow Six TV series.
What does the Krasinski-return news mean, if anything, for Chavez’s future in the franchise?
Well, it’s complicated. First, it’s worth noting that Peña’s casting for the fourth Jack Ryan season arrived with a 2022 report that Chavez was intended for a Rainbow Six spin off show. This news was complicated by 2023 report that Michael B. Jordan would reprise his Without Remorse character, John Clark, in a Rainbow Six-assocated film. That project sounds iffy, however, since reported director Chad Stahelski has several projects (including a Henry Cavill-starring Highlander reboot) lined up for the next handful of years.
Now, Krasinski is back in the equation after appearing alongside Chavez in what was supposedly his setup for a “potential” Rainbow Six spin off. No further news on Chavez’s future has arrived after the initial Deadline report, although Chavez has appeared in over 20 Jack Ryan Universe novels including seven core Jack Ryan books. Peña previously stayed mum when quizzed on his character’s place in the overall franchise, but it certainly seems possible that this upcoming Krasinski movie could include a baton passing.
In other words, Amazon hasn’t revealed whether the Rainbow Six spin off is truly happening or if Chavez will have a movie crossover, but if you’re itching to watch Michael Peña right now, he’s an absolute hoot in Taylor Sheridan’s Landman on Paramount+. Actually, that entire show is a trip, so enjoy.