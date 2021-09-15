The Jackass gang has hopped into a ball pit with a live anaconda, gotten a tattoo while off-roading, and been tasered and slapped and launched into the air and punched in the nuts god knows how many times. It’s hard to imagine a stunt too extreme to make the show or movies, but according to Steve-O and Wee Man, it happened at least three times.

The pair appeared on the Hot Ones spinoff show, “Truth or Dab,” where they had to tell the truth or eat wings drenched with punishing hot sauce. They choose truth when host Sean Evans asked if there are any Jackass segments that are “buried in a vault somewhere” because executives “never wanted it to see the light of day.” Of course there are. The first one, “Box Downstairs,” involved ringleader Johnny Knoxville getting in a box with pillows around him. “[We] taped it up, rolled it down a huge flight of cement stairs, and it was violent as hell,” Steve-O explained. In another, Knoxville shot himself with a 38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun (he was wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt, but even the cameraman wanted “nothing to do” with this one).

The third scene also involved Johnny. “When he said, ‘I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m going to get hit by a car real soon.’ Car just came flying, he went through the windshield, rolled over,” Steve-O said. “They asked him, ‘What were you thinking when you got hit by a car?’ And his answer was, ‘I wore two pairs of jeans so that I’d be safe.'”

I missed these lovable fools. Jackass Forever opens on February 4, 2022.