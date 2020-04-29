Getty Image
TV

Jake Gyllenhaal Challenged Hugh Jackman To Do A Shirtless Handstand, But Didn’t Get The Reply He Wanted

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

With the Academy relaxing the eligibility qualifications for next year’s Academy Awards, there’s nothing in the rulebook that says a video of Jake Gyllenhaal doing a shirtless headstand can’t win Best Picture. Oh… there is? Well, it’s still a great video, and we have Tom Holland to thank for it. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor challenged his co-star to the “heavy breathing” feat, which went viral for extremely obvious reasons. But as Gyllenhaal revealed on Tuesday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he was originally going to refuse Holland’s challenge, until Ryan Reynolds beat him to it:

“I think he beat us all with his [‘no’] response,” Gyllenhaal said of Reynolds. He was also going to refuse until Reynolds beat him to it, which forced him to crush the challenge while showing off his ripped lats.

Thank you for your service, Jake Gyllenhaal. After filming his video, he challenged his sister Maggie, Hugh Jackman, and 50 Cent (name a more iconic trio) to take part in the challenge — Maggie went through with it, but “Hugh Jackman and 50 Cent did not respond at all.” At least at first. Gyllenhaal eventually emailed Jackman, who replied:

“I said, ‘Come on, man.’ And he said, ‘I hope you’re well.'”

Now that the feud is over, Jackman and Reynolds are in cahoots against Gyllenhaal.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×