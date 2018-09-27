CBS

Jake McDorman may not be one of the original Murphy Brown crew, but he should be recognizable to viewers after a lengthy arc on Shameless, a strong supporting turn in American Sniper, and the lead role in the TV version of Limitless. On the new Murphy Brown (which premieres Thursday at 9:30 on CBS), McDorman plays Avery, Murphy’s son and (friendly) competitor who has more a more new school view of journalism than his mother. Jake was nice enough to take some time out of his schedule to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Depends on so many things. Is it a dive? Is it classy? My go to would be a shot and a beer. Nothing fancy. Tito’s & Coors Light.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

The Onion.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Ken Burns’ Civil War. Things have been worse.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Whatever is on the menu at The Diner in Williamsburg. Trust fall.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Most recently: Critter & Guitari. Their synth innovation is unmatched. Most Frequently: Mr. Sunday Movies’ YouTube page.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

ODESZA – “Sundara.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Slow down, dry out, listen, focus.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Let’s see…”How to mince a shallot” I was following instructions. Making a salad dressing from scratch celebrating Mebon with my sister and her girlfriend.

9. Dogs or cats?

Both. Hi, Wolf Man. Hi, Boo. [Ed. Note: These are Jake’s pets. Jake’s pets can read.]

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Sigur Ros.