James Gandolfini ‘Scared The Living Sh*t’ Out Of A ‘The Sopranos’ Guest Star During A Beatdown Scene

Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Steven Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri) invited Robert Patrick to Talking Sopranos, their episode-by-episode podcast breakdown of The Sopranos. The hosts are up to season six’s “Luxury Lounge,” but they had the Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor on to discuss his three-episode appearance in season two. Patrick played Davey Scatino, a gambling addict and childhood friend of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) — he also had a memorable first day on the show’s set.

“I had never met Mr. Gandolfini. I am out front on a bench smoking a cigarette with Jimmy after we’d just done this read through. And we’re trying to get to know each other a little bit because we’re supposed to be high school buddies,” he recalled. “As the conversation was winding up, I said to him, ‘You know the scene where you come to get your money, you better bring your f*cking A-game.’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Oh, I’ll bring my f*cking A-game.’” Gandolfini even flicked his cigarette at Patrick.

The day of Davey’s beatdown, Gandolfini asked Patrick, “How’s your balls?” (Unless it’s from a doctor, that’s a question you never want to hear.) “They’re fine,” he replied. “I’m hungover,” Gandolfini said, “let’s do this f*cking scene.” It took one take, “and he scared the living shit out of me. I was so intimidated. What a fantastic experience,” Patrick said.

You can watch the scene below, and the Talking Sopranos episode above.

