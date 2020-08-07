The Talking Sopranos podcast is a must-listen for fans of The Sopranos, as co-hosts Michael Imperioli (Christopher) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby) break down every episode of the HBO series. I would also recommend following Imperioli on Instagram, otherwise you’d never know that James Gandolfini was apparently a huge Green Day fan.

The actor recently shared a photo of himself with Gandolfini, who tragically died in 2013, and in the comments, someone asked, “What kind of music was Jim into?” Imperioli replied, “Green Day.” It seemed like a joke at first, with another follower adding “yeah f*ckin’ right, Jim listening to Dookie would be an honor to watch,” but Chrissy wasn’t lying: “He would play the vinyl of Dookie in his trailer at work… He loved Green Day.”

James always struck me as more of an Insomniac guy, but guess not.

Picturing James Gandolfini enthusiastically singing along to Longview and feeling a serene calm wash over my body pic.twitter.com/nCnOFHx4MZ — ᴡᴇᴇᴅ ɢʜᴏsᴛ (@knockovercity) August 7, 2020

In case you’re wondering what Tony Soprano singing to “Longview” might sound like:

As far as I can recall, no Green Day songs were ever played on The Sopranos (American Idiot came out during A.J.’s nu-metal phase), but Gandolfini has brought up the punk band in profiles before. Like this one from 2004, “Garden State Warrior: 11 Moments with James Gandolfini” by Chris Heath, who writes, “He asks me whether I have heard Green Day’s new album yet and talks about the enduring appeal of Lynyrd Skynyrd.” We sadly never found out what Gandolfini thinks of “Jesus of Suburbia.”