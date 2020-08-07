HBO
TV

James Gandolfini Would Listen To Green Day’s ‘Dookie’ On Vinyl In His ‘The Sopranos’ Trailer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

The Talking Sopranos podcast is a must-listen for fans of The Sopranos, as co-hosts Michael Imperioli (Christopher) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby) break down every episode of the HBO series. I would also recommend following Imperioli on Instagram, otherwise you’d never know that James Gandolfini was apparently a huge Green Day fan.

The actor recently shared a photo of himself with Gandolfini, who tragically died in 2013, and in the comments, someone asked, “What kind of music was Jim into?” Imperioli replied, “Green Day.” It seemed like a joke at first, with another follower adding “yeah f*ckin’ right, Jim listening to Dookie would be an honor to watch,” but Chrissy wasn’t lying: “He would play the vinyl of Dookie in his trailer at work… He loved Green Day.”

James always struck me as more of an Insomniac guy, but guess not.

In case you’re wondering what Tony Soprano singing to “Longview” might sound like:

As far as I can recall, no Green Day songs were ever played on The Sopranos (American Idiot came out during A.J.’s nu-metal phase), but Gandolfini has brought up the punk band in profiles before. Like this one from 2004, “Garden State Warrior: 11 Moments with James Gandolfini” by Chris Heath, who writes, “He asks me whether I have heard Green Day’s new album yet and talks about the enduring appeal of Lynyrd Skynyrd.” We sadly never found out what Gandolfini thinks of “Jesus of Suburbia.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of July 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×