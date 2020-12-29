James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie stars everyone from Margot Robbie (as Harley Quinn, of course) to Idris Elba (as Bloodsport) to Pete Davidson (as Blackguard) to John Cena (as Peacemaker). To that end, the latter character will receive a spinoff HBO Max series, which Gunn decided to write because he was bored during the pandemic. The details of the series remain murky as far as the timeline goes, since Gunn doesn’t want to spoil any of the movie, although we can expect some origin explorations but not necessarily a prequel or straight-up origin story.

Gunn also made sure to shut down a strange rumor, which was surfaced on Twitter by an outlet that claimed Peacemaker would receive a TV-friendly cut for the CW. In response, the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer had a chuckle and more: “Lol. No. If we edited it for broadcast TV it would be forty seconds long.” In other words, Peacemaker will be a profane and extremely violent affair.

In previous news, Gunn has warned fans that multiple Suicide Squad members could die in his reimagining of the franchise (following David Ayer’s 2016 flick). Everyone’s already forgotten about poor Slipknot biting it in the first film, so I do wonder how big Gunn will go, and if he will dare to get rid of a larger, more popular character. Harley’s obviously going nowhere, but I will say that I’d be sad if Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag bit the dust. Maybe Gunn can bring back Slipknot only to kill him again? Stranger things have happened, and stranger things will probably also happen in Gunn’s movie.