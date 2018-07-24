Getty Image

Following the resurfacing of old, now-deleted tweets, Disney fired Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn for making “offensive attitudes and statements.” The cast came to his defense (Gunn has since apologized) and Bobcat Goldthwait asked for his voice to be removed from a Disney theme park ride, but Disney is standing by its decision (for now). The only other project on Gunn’s IMDb is the previously-announced Starsky and Hutch reboot, but an Amazon spokesperson told Yahoo Finance that the streaming service decided to not move forward with the project months ago. They just didn’t tell anyone.

A spokesperson for Amazon Studios tells Yahoo Finance that Amazon backed out of the project months ago — before the current scandal. “We passed on the project completely months ago,” says the spokesperson. “There was no statement. This is the same for any other project we do not move forward with.” It is unclear whether the series could still get made by a different distributor… Amazon Studios declined to clarify further on exactly when and why it backed out of the project. (Via)

Based on the ABC series of the same name that ran from 1975-1979, the Starsky and Hutch reboot was “a show that I’m really proud of,” Gunn previously said. “At Amazon, I believed we would have the most freedom to create something that is different, challenges the audience, and that strays outside the parameters of genre from time to time.” Meanwhile, the petition for Disney to re-hire Gunn for Guardians is up to 270,000 signatures.

(Via Yahoo Finance)