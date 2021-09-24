Matt Amodio’s dominance on Jeopardy! continued on Thursday as the Ph. D student won his 27th game. Amodio is inching closer to the $1 million mark in winnings, and if he can manage a few more days behind the podium he’ll become one of the most decorated champions in the show’s history.

Amodio’s run has come amid a series of scandals involving the show’s now-former host, and many fans have pointed out that his time as a contestant lasted far longer than several guest hosts, let alone Mike Richards. But apparently not everyone is impressed with his win streak just yet.

Fellow Jeopardy! champion and Greatest of All Time contestant James Holzhauer loves to joke about the show on Twitter, even when it’s about the troubles the syndicated game show has seen in recent weeks. And as Amodio’s streak starts to creep closer to his own 32-game run, Holzhauer decided to make it clear they’re not in the same territory just yet.

When you order something online vs. when it arrives pic.twitter.com/AFE2zdA4KA — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) September 20, 2021

“When you order something online vs. when it arrives,” Holzhauer wrote on Twitter, showing an image of himself and Amodio as 23-day champions. The difference here, though, is the monetary difference between those streaks. While Holzhauer racked up more than $1.7 million in that time, Amodio won “just” $825,000.

Holzhauer is just kidding here, of course, as both have been incredibly successful on the show and are excellent champions in their own right. But he does make a good point here: while Amodio may beat Holzhauer’s win streak in the coming days, he’s likely to need a lot more games to reach his total winnings of more than $2.4 million.