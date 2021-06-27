Supernatural ran a whopping 15 seasons, and over that time it was one of the most reliable shows on television. But on Friday there was some rare real-life drama. Recently co-lead Jensen Ackles announced he and his wife were launching a prequel to the show, which would follow the parents of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester. Ackles said he would narrate the show. Great news! But there was one snag: He evidently forgot to inform co-star Jared Padalecki, who took that to mean he wouldn’t be involved. And Padalecki was pissed.

If you were worried that one of TV’s great sibling non-rivalries was kaput, then fret no more. On Sunday, Padalecki took to Twitter to reassure fans that they’d patched things up.

@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good.

The show is early in the process with miles to go.

We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps.

Bumps don’t stop us.

Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Even though Padalecki’s post was unmistakably forgiving, it was also a bit cryptic. Why didn’t Ackles inform his longtime on-screen bro, with whom he chats “often,” that he was moving ahead with a prequel? Do the words “early in the process” mean there’s still a chance Padalecki could be involved in some fashion? But whatever, he says they’re cool, so they must be cool. Carry on, everyone.

(Via IGN)