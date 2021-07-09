Netflix
With “WitcherCon” fully in swing, Netflix didn’t waste a minute building up hype for the heavily anticipated Season 2 of The Witcher. The epic fantasy series starring Henry Cavill was on track to becoming the streaming service’s best stab at having its own Game of Thrones-type phenomenon, but the pandemic had other plans as it threw off the production, which tried to get off the ground in early 2020.

However, despite an almost two year gap between seasons, The Witcher is roaring back, and to get fans pumped, Netflix’s first order of business was dropping a first look at the fan-favorite character, Jaskier. Played by Joey Batey, the traveling bard delivered the instantly viral song, “Toss A Coin to Your Witcher” in the first season, and now he’s back, belting out another “breakaway pop hit” in the still from the new season.

Can Jaskier’s new tune compete with “Toss A Coin” and its viral catchiness? It’ll be a bit until we find out. After teasing fans with promises of a new Jaskier earworm, Netflix finally confirmed The Witcher Season 2 release date. The good news is fans won’t have to wait until 2022, as reports were suggesting, after production got delayed due to the pandemic and Cavill injured his leg when things finally picked up again. The bad news is they’ll have to wait until the end of 2021 when the new season premieres on December 17.

Here’s another update, too. The franchise’s upcoming anime movie, Nightmare of the Wolf, will arrive on August 23.

