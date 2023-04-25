Jaskier The Witcher Season 3
Jaskier Fans Feel Like True Winners After Seeing His New Look In The Latest ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer

With Henry Cavill moving on from Netflix’s The Witcher after Season 3, it’s fair to say that the series’ future fandom could hinge upon whether Joey Batey’s Jaskier continues to deliver the bangers. The Bard didn’t suffer from a sophomore slump in Season 2 because “Burn Butcher Burn” truly shredded, and the song also revealed his saltiness and emotional anguish over no longer riding with Geralt. The first Season 3 trailer does show Jaskier, thankfully, and only for a few seconds, but that still satisfied the show’s audience.

Team Jaskier is already here for the character’s newfound eyeliner, and they hope that this is a signal that maybe, just maybe, the show will tweak the existing lore from Andrzej Sapkowski books and the video games by making Jaskier canonically bisexual. This wouldn’t be the first time that the franchise tweaked the canon, and the show does deliver fan service like few others. Let’s just say that fans are here for the look and are hoping for the best possible outcome. And it’s a good thing that there are no noises being made about Joey Batey exiting the series. Let’s not give anyone any ideas there.

If nothing else, there’s always the music.

Netflix’s The Witcher will return on June 29.

