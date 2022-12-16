Henry Cavill is as hot of a ticket as you’d expect. In fact, he may have broken the record for announcing a new franchise after enduring the Superman dustup, which happened after he departed The Witcher. Let’s back up and recap.

Following the Black Adam release, we learned that Cavill had surprisingly decided to hang up his leather pants as Geralt of Rivia in favor of returning as Clark Kent donning a cape. In a somewhat unexpected move, Netflix quickly announced that Liam Hemsworth would now lead The Witcher, and it seemed like Cavill would happily be “able to leap tall buildings in a single bound” for James Gunn as he reshapes the DCU/DCEU, but uh, that didn’t turn out to be happening.

We soon found out that Gunn had decided to roll with a younger version of Superman, at which point the public found out that Cavill was effectively done as the Man of Steel. Cavill swiftly acknowleged — it must be noted, with light text on a dark background that could be read as setting a somber mood — that “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” And this was kind-of heartbreaking, as though someone had pulled the rug out from underneath Cavill.

Well, do not feel sorry for Henry Cavill. He’s already recovered his groove, and he will (characteristically) nerd hard for a different franchise that has already been announced. No, this isn’t a James Bond casting thing, but it should please a voraciously devoted fanbase. Via Deadline, Henry will lead and heavily produce Amazon’s take on adapting the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop RPG universe:

Amazon Studios has made it official, confirming that it has secured global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 game from Games Workshop for Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) to star in and executive produce the Warhammer 40,000 franchise across all Amazon Studios productions. The agreement encompasses rights to the universe across TV series, film, and likely games and animation. Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods.

Henry Cavill is diving face first into four decades worth of tabletop games, novels, and video games? This tracks.

And who knows, this may have been in the works for awhile and simply looks like an impeccably timed reveal. In February, Cavill Instagrammed his visit to Warhammer World, where he rubbed nerdy elbows with employees and gushed about feeling “giddy with excitement.” He further expressed how “wandering the halls of the exhibition centre was a dream come true.” He wasn’t done yet and raved about how “[t]he brilliance of the artistry is rather wonderfully matched,” and “I don’t often feel at home, but I did that day.”

It looks like Henry Cavill is finally home. Hopefully, The Rock is doing alright, too.

(Via Deadline)