The Seinfeld series finale was seen by 76 million viewers, meaning roughly 41 percent of all households with television sets in the United States at the time tuned in to watch Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer get thrown in jail. That series-capping plot point was a huge secret, so much so that Jason Alexander was offered a bribe to leak the finale.

By his own publicist.

“My own publicist — I don’t know if this came for you, too — my publicist was asking me if I was willing to leak out some secrets for money,” the actor told Julia Louis-Dreyfus during a virtual reunion this week. “And I went, ‘They’ll kill us!’ How can you do that?” When the Emmy-winning Veep actress said she hoped the publicist was fired, Alexander replied, “No, I gave him a raise.” This probably says more about me than anything, but I’m imagining Alexander’s publicist as Dunston, the titular star of orangutan-comedy Dunston Checks In (was the bribe in dollars or bananas, who’s to say?). Or maybe I’m just looking for an excuse to re-watch Dunston Checks In? Probably that.

Louis-Dreyfus and Alexander reunited to raise money for Direct Relief, which helps healthcare workers on the front lines. You can watch the video below, and donate here.

