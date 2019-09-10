During the company’s big press day on Tuesday, Apple made several important announcements about its highly anticipated streaming service, Apple TV. Aside from digging into the Netflix and Disney competitor’s pricing plans and debut date, though, the occasion also allowed for more reveals concerning the platform’s massive slate of original content. Like the first trailer for See, the post-apocalyptic series starring Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, which reportedly carried a price tag worthy of the HBO program.

According to the show’s official logline:

In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.

Aside from Momoa and Woodard, See also stars Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington, and was created by Steven Knight. Interestingly, Apple also maintains that the production purposefully employed cast and crew members who are blind or nearly so. See premieres November 1st, the same day that Apple TV begins streaming for its paying customers.