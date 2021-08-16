Khal Drogo reunited with his Khaleesi, and they both wanted everyone on Instagram to know it. Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke were both present for Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff’s birthday party, and the two seemed to be having a ball while posing for photos and quoting their season one romance.

Clarke shared a photo of Momoa easily holding the Mother of Dragons actress in his arms. In the caption she wrote, “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.” To which Momoa responded in the comments, “love u forever moon of my life.”

As for Momoa, he kept the love fest with a photo of Clarke sitting in his lap while he tossed a shout out to both her and Benioff in the caption. “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j,” Momoa wrote. Just like Momoa, Clarke jumped into the replies but with way more heart emoji. “love u forever moon of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Despite their iconic pairing, the two actors are now direct competitors in the superhero world. Momoa took a break from filming DC Comics’ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom while Clarke is gearing up to join the MCU in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. But it looks like not even epic deaths or mega corporations can keep these two apart.

(Via Emilia Clarke on Instagram, Jason Momoa on Instagram)