Apple TV+’s See helped launch the tech giant’s streaming service less than two years ago, and the show was so wild and wooly that it worked. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a fierce warrior and leader in a post-apocalyptic world that went blind, long ago, and he’s the guardian of sighted miracle-twins who could be the key to humanity’s future. The show’s jaw-dropping visuals (and here, I’m talking about the scenery, although Momoa is obviously nice to look at, too) stood alongside the world-building put in place by Francis Lawrence (who launched the series as director), and despite all the chaos of the show and in the real world, Season 2 shall soon arrive (on Friday, August 27).

Well, there’s even more news: Apple TV+ officially renewed the show for Season 3 (which is already filming in Toronto), and that announcement went down when Momoa visited Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. Likewise, this teaser trailer shows more conflict to come with the introduction of Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Baba, and the reunion doesn’t look too friendly. Not only do they brandish weapons, but we’ve got a battle of the beards happening. Also, Nesta Cooper’s Haniwa looks awfully surprised to hear Edo’s name, so he’s certainly not a familiar presence to her. Baba’s family has been torn apart, and he’s still fightling to get away from war. Edo’s arrival will probably prove to be a distraction from that goal.

Clashing egos, warring beards, and a fur-clad Momoa (yes, Baba will remind you of not only Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo but Frontier‘s Declan Harp and the Conan the Barbarian title character) are all on tap. Momoa’s all up in the “echolocation” to get his character through survival scenes, and this show’s both complex and campy but always entertaining.

See will return on August 27 with new episodes arriving weekly.