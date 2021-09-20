Getty Image
Jason Sudeikis Roasted The Heck Out Of Lorne Michaels While Accepting His ‘Ted Lasso’ Acting Emmy

Ted Lasso (along with Mare of Eastwood, The Crown, and Hacks) is sweeping the Emmys with multiple awards so far, and one of those awards was major: Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. Naturally, Sudeikis (as star, creator, executive producer, and writer of the endearingly optimistic show) decided to devote a precious moment of his Emmys speech to SNL‘s Lorne Michaels doing, uh, what? Allegedly taking a bathroom break during the ceremony.

“I want to thanks Lorne (Michaels), who went to go take a dump right now. Perfect.” Yes he did, and he continued. “He is going to get home, he’s going to watch… loves watching the Emmys at home. It is fine. Which home is the big question?”

Here’s some low-quality video of this high-quality moment. Kenan Thompson loved it.

Sudeikis also paid tribute to the show’s themes, saying, “This show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three, you know things in my life.” Still, people enjoyed the whole “dump” thing.

And here’s the lingering question on everyone’s minds.

US Weekly reports that Lorne and Jason shared a hug after this speech, so all must be good, dump or not.

