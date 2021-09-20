Ted Lasso (along with Mare of Eastwood, The Crown, and Hacks) is sweeping the Emmys with multiple awards so far, and one of those awards was major: Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. Naturally, Sudeikis (as star, creator, executive producer, and writer of the endearingly optimistic show) decided to devote a precious moment of his Emmys speech to SNL‘s Lorne Michaels doing, uh, what? Allegedly taking a bathroom break during the ceremony.

“I want to thanks Lorne (Michaels), who went to go take a dump right now. Perfect.” Yes he did, and he continued. “He is going to get home, he’s going to watch… loves watching the Emmys at home. It is fine. Which home is the big question?”

Here’s some low-quality video of this high-quality moment. Kenan Thompson loved it.

All is right with the world as @jasonsudeikis accepts his Emmy for Outstanding Actor Comedy Series. Sorry Lorne Michaels was in the loo! @TheEmmys #EMMYS2021 pic.twitter.com/ybi5uH2EpE — The Anglophile Channel (@AnglophileTV) September 20, 2021

Sudeikis also paid tribute to the show’s themes, saying, “This show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three, you know things in my life.” Still, people enjoyed the whole “dump” thing.

Jason Sudeikis’ Lorne Michaels’ bit is the best. #Emmys2021 — Annie (@BadgrGrl21) September 20, 2021

Jason Sudeikis taking up precious time from his finite awards speech to roast Lorne Michaels is A+ content — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) September 20, 2021

lorne michaels poops (CANON) — ace ☆ (@COLBRTBENNTTS) September 20, 2021

Jason Sudeikis: “I want to thanks Lorne (Michaels), who went to go take a dump right now. Great.” #Emmys — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) September 20, 2021

I'm not a Sudekis guy at all but those Lorne Michaels zings were gold, Jerry. #Emmys — Dennis Earl (@DennisCEarl) September 20, 2021

Jason Sudeikis just said Lorne Michaels left the room to take a dump. #Emmys #TedLasso — Debra Yeo (@realityeo) September 20, 2021

And here’s the lingering question on everyone’s minds.

lorne michaels poops? — north (@lovesbridgers) September 20, 2021

US Weekly reports that Lorne and Jason shared a hug after this speech, so all must be good, dump or not.