Jason Sudiekis got to return “home” on Saturday to Studio 8H, hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time since he left the show in 2013. The reunion of sorts was certainly exciting for fans, who got to see the actor reprise his role as Joe Biden in the show’s cold open and even help bring back What’s Up With That? later in the program.

All that nostalgia is perhaps why the Ted Lasso star got nostalgic during his cold open, peppering in jokes about how to get Lorne Michaels to notice you (“win an Emmy”) while also

“It’s so neat to be a small part of this show’s amazing history,” Sudeikis said. “A history that was fueled for its first 25 years by cocaine and adrenaline, its next 15 years by Starbucks and unhealthy comparisons and the last six years by Adderall and fear, I’d say.”

Later on, though, Sudeikis pulled a bit of a Ted Lasso when he got sentimental about the studio itself and all the history it holds.

“This place changed my life. Twice,” Sudeikis said after rattling off some of the show’s most famous sketches and musical guests. “Once as a cast member, as a writer here. But most importantly as a kid watching from home. And there’s a good chance if you’re watching tonight there’s probably something from this place that’s changed your life, too.”

Sudeikis joked that his show would be unlikely to be all that life-changing, but the Lasso-like reflection on the show’s impact set up what was a solid night in Studio 8H to say the least. You can watch the full monologue above.