During his years on SNL, Jason Sudekis likely crossed paths with frequent musical guests Foo Fighters, led by Dave “This Could Be My Penis” Grohl. But it wasn’t until Ted Lasso that he incorporated one of their songs in his work.

Sudekis told Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on the After School Radio show that “My Hero,” the anthemic single from the band’s 1997 album The Colour and the Shape, is the “first time that I heard a song and I felt I saw a whole movie about that song. At least my interpretation of it. I’ve never spoken to Gus [Brandt] nor Dave [Grohl] or any of the guys in the band about what that song is about. Some of those themes are literally being used in season two of Ted Lasso.” He continued:

“Just the idea of false prophets or don’t meet your heroes or the idea that all statues have clay feet, I think is another example of that. People are human. I pay attention when a song becomes a muse, whether you end up using the tune or not. But yeah, I saw a beginning, middle, and end to a story in that song, for me. That was really profound at 21 years old, 22 years old, having just moved to Chicago to try this acting thing.”

The chorus for “My Hero” goes: “There goes my hero / Watch him as he goes / There goes my hero / He’s ordinary.” Your hero can be anyone — it doesn’t have to be world-famous soccer player. Unless it’s Roy Kent. Roy Kent should absolutely be your hero.

You can listen to After School Radio from the link below.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)