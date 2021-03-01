We’re still relatively new to the pandemic-era awards show, which for safety reasons have to be done with most nominees sitting at home, looking into some high-end camera. Some go all out, renting a hotel room and inviting friends and family. Others give few, if any, f*cks. One such person was Jeff Daniels, who for his stint at this year’s Golden Globes appeared to have simply nipped off to some spare room in his house, making his appearance not in some fancy tux but in a flannel shirt he randomly pulled from the closet.

is Jeff Daniels in my house — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2021

Daniels was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, which feted his role as James Comey in the Trump docudrama The Comey Rule. He lost to Mark Ruffalo, who played two roles in HBO’s I Know This Much is True. He didn’t have to give a speech, but he did have to sit there for several minutes on end, looking about as done with it as fellow nominee Hugh Grant.

But Daniels did win something: He became a viral sensation, with everyone making the same joke about where he decided to put his camera for the night.

in awe of jeff daniels' "dad zooming in from the spare room" vibe — karen han (@karenyhan) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels, beaming in from the room where he stores all his doors pic.twitter.com/eedbV2VIeO — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) March 1, 2021

I respect that Jeff Daniels literally just got up from dinner and fired up the zoom and is gonna go back to eat now. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 1, 2021

jeff daniels broadcasting live from “the computer room” pic.twitter.com/GaabeXwJnt — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels sitting in a small, very casual bedroom on zoom during the Golden Globes is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Hk9OU9uE3H — Neil Haskell (@NeilHaskell) March 1, 2021

Why does Jeff Daniels look like he stole away to someone's guest bedroom and why do I love it — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 1, 2021

I bet Jeff Daniels didn’t even tell his wife that he’s nominated. “Where you going?” “Gotta Zoom meeting for work real quick be back in ten” pic.twitter.com/GyYj92mzzA — Nate Adams 🔜 #SXSW21 (@TheOnlyCritic) March 1, 2021

Gotta respect Jeff Daniels showing the appropriate level of indifference for an online awards show pic.twitter.com/huNHoJa1Pq — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels’ home is nothing but doors and closets. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kgHc9i9Exd — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels giving off strong “Dad in his man cave” vibes here pic.twitter.com/dvR1A347Hc — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 1, 2021

While most people focused on the room, some fixated on his attire.

Jeff Daniels rocking a flannel, we stan. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) March 1, 2021

Daniels caught wind that he had gone viral, and he was quick to drop a self-effacing response.