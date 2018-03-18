Watch Jeff Goldblum Gently Stroke A Funko Pop! Version Of Sexy Ian Malcolm From ‘Jurassic Park’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the most enduring images from 1993’s Jurassic Park is Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, injured and leaning, with an open shirt showing off his mainly, academic chest. That’s saying a lot considering Jurassic Park won an Academy Award for visual effects, but then again, it is Jeff Goldblum. For 25 years the image has remained a meme staple, and Goldblum couldn’t be more smitten about it.

But what if Goldblum could see and touch a little version of his bare-chested self? What then? Would the world implode in on itself? Conan O’Brien set out to conduct this important experiment while Goldblum visited his show to promote the upcoming Isle of Dogs. There are a lot of “errs” and “ahhs” and then Goldblum seems like he’s going to do something, then decides against it.

Now let’s take a look at how Funko did with their tribute to Goldblum. Here’s the original “Sexy Ian Malcolm,” as the injured and sweaty Ian Malcolm has come to be known.