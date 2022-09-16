TV

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Trailer With Evan Peters Will Make You Think Twice About What You’re Eating

Jeffrey Dahmer is a real-life American horror story, so it’s fitting that Ryan Murphy is the one to tell his story. Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a limited series from Murphy starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, the “Milwaukee Cannibal” who killed — and occasionally devoured — 17 victims between 1978 and 1991. “What do you do in there?” Dahmer’s neighbor, Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash), asks him in the creepy trailer above. “The smells. Power tools going all hours of the night. I hear screaming coming from your apartment.” As an apology, Dahmer gives her a gift: a sandwich filled with meat. What kind of meat? It ain’t pork.

Anyway, sorry for ruining your lunch today. My bad.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From the Emmy award winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story (a hyphen and a colon in the title should be reserved for Mission: Impossible movies only) premieres on Netflix on September 21.

