Jenna Ortega is still a teenager, and she’s already accomplished more than most adult actors/actresses. She served three years in the Disney Channel Industrial Complex before becoming a zoomer scream queen, thanks to her roles in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the Foo Fighters horror movie Studio 666, Ti West’s wonderful (and salacious) X, and 2022’s Scream, where she out-acts even the longest-tenured members of the horror franchise. Ortega was also cast in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, where she’ll play the same character as Christina Ricci’s breakout role 30 years ago, Wednesday Addams.

Netflix has unveiled the first look of Ortega as Wednesday, which you can watch above.

Wednesday is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” show that charts “Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.”

Wednesday, which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch, and Luis Guzmán as Wednesday’s father, premieres later this year. It will face stiff competition from Rob Zombie’s The Munsters.

You can also check out the Wednesday artwork below.