Back in early March, Jenna Ortega made some controversial remarks about the scripts for Wednesday, and clearly, some of the writers currently on strike did not forget about the issue.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert Podcast, Ortega revealed the she changed her lines and repeatedly had to put her foot down on set when it came to how Wednesday would act.

“There [were] times on that set where I even became like, unprofessional in a sense, I just started changing lines,” Ortega said. “The script supervisor thought that I was going with something and I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘wait, what happened with the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things.”

Those remarks sparked an immediate backlash from TV writers, and now, they’re getting in a few jabs on the picket line.

“Jenna Ortega better be back from NY for her afternoon shift on the picket line,” BoJack Horseman writer Nick Adams tweeted.

Jenna Ortega better be back from NY for her afternoon shift on the picket line. — Nick "Labor Organizer" Adams (@nickadamsweb) May 2, 2023

“Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna!” The Bear writer Karen Joseph Adock added.

Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna! 🖤 https://t.co/9S3TfBXW4c — Karen Joseph Adcock (@ckharyn) May 3, 2023

Variety also spotted a picket sign that read, “Without writers, Jenna Ortega will have nothing to punch up!”

"Just Roll With It" and "House Party" writer Brandon Cohen's #writersstrike sign: "Without writers, Jenna Ortega will have nothing to punch up!" https://t.co/dZAklOuSmR pic.twitter.com/yxHdyJ1OVR — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2023

However, as the Ortega jokes began to go viral, We Bare Bears writer Branson Reese took issue with the way the situation was being presented by the media.